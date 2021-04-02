Foodbank awarded £12,000 to help buy new home in town

Published: 6:30 AM April 2, 2021

Phil and Steph Williams are hoping to raise £25,000 to buy a bigge site for Thetford Food Bank to operate from. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A foodbank which has supported thousands of vulnerable people has been awarded £12,500 towards the purchase of a permanent home.

Thetford Foodbank recently launched an appeal to raise money towards the purchase and renovation of a new building so it can expand its services.

The charity is currently based at the Charles Burrell Centre in the town and has a storage warehouse for donations on Napier Place.

However, its lease is set to run out at the end of June.

Thetford Foodbank has been awarded £12,500 from Breckland Council, to help them purchase a new home. - Credit: Breckland Council

The money from Breckland Council, along with other local donations, means Thetford Foodbank can take this opportunity to purchase a building currently occupied by the Church of the Nazarene, on Croxton Road, and use it as both its base and warehouse going forward.

Mark Robinson, Breckland Council's executive member for community, leisure and culture, said: "Thetford Foodbank provides tremendous support not only to people in the town but the wider Breckland area and I am delighted we are able to provide funding which will help them secure their long term future and expanded support for local residents."

In order for the move to go ahead, Thetford foodbank is asking for the help of its supporters to raise £25,000 to go towards the purchase and renovations so it can be fully operational by July.

It is hoping to reach its target by Easter Sunday.

Phil Williams, Thetford Foodbank organiser, added: "We are blown away at the level of support from Breckland Council and are hopeful our community will rally behind the support they have shown to help us reach our overall £25,000 target, which will help us ensure the building can be accessed by everyone.

"In doing so, our army of volunteers will be fully equipped to respond to the needs of our community into the future."

Over the last year, foodbanks around the country have seen demand increase as people have faced financial stability amid the pandemic.

To donate visit Thetford foodbank’s donation page here, https://thetford.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/donate-money/