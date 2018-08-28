Search

Chairman’s civic reception raises money for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 13:26 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 07 November 2018

Chairman of Breckland Council, Richard Duffield, hosted a chairman's civic reception and raised hundreds of pounds for The Big C. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Chairman of Breckland Council, Richard Duffield, hosted a chairman's civic reception and raised hundreds of pounds for The Big C. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a Norfolk cancer charity following a council chairman’s civic reception.

Chairman of Breckland Council, Richard Duffield, hosted a chairman's civic reception and raised hundreds of pounds for The Big C. Long service certificates were presented to Breckland Council members. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL

Chairman of Breckland Council, Richard Duffield, hosted the event and raised hundreds of pounds for The Big C.

Held at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, a number of local dignitaries attended and, through a raffle held on the evening, raised more than £700.

Mr Duffield said: “The Big C is a fantastic organisation, leading Norfolk’s fight against cancer and supporting local patients when they need it most. Sadly we all know a family member or friend who has been affected by this terrible disease, so I hope today goes some way in helping raise awareness and offer comfort to those in need.”

At the event the High Sheriff of Norfolk presented long service certificates to a number of Breckland Council members, to recognise their contribution to the Breckland community. The councillors had each served on the council for at least 20 years, with a total of 340 years’ service between them.

