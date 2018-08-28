Chairman’s civic reception raises money for cancer charity
PUBLISHED: 13:26 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:26 07 November 2018
Archant
Hundreds of pounds have been raised for a Norfolk cancer charity following a council chairman’s civic reception.
Chairman of Breckland Council, Richard Duffield, hosted the event and raised hundreds of pounds for The Big C.
Held at Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Museum, near Dereham, a number of local dignitaries attended and, through a raffle held on the evening, raised more than £700.
Mr Duffield said: “The Big C is a fantastic organisation, leading Norfolk’s fight against cancer and supporting local patients when they need it most. Sadly we all know a family member or friend who has been affected by this terrible disease, so I hope today goes some way in helping raise awareness and offer comfort to those in need.”
At the event the High Sheriff of Norfolk presented long service certificates to a number of Breckland Council members, to recognise their contribution to the Breckland community. The councillors had each served on the council for at least 20 years, with a total of 340 years’ service between them.