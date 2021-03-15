Council approve 22 affordable homes in village

Published: 4:27 PM March 15, 2021

Breckland Council's planning committee has approved plans from a developer, Greystoke Land and Oxygen, to build 22 starter homes on land north of St Andrews Lane in Necton. - Credit: Google Maps

A council has approved plans to build up to 22 new 'starter homes' in a Norfolk village.

Breckland Council's planning committee has approved plans from a developer, Greystoke Land, and Oxygen, to build 22 starter homes on land north of St Andrews Lane in Necton.

The plans, which were discussed at Breckland's planning committee on March 15, will see a mixture of one, two, and three-bedroom affordable properties, will be sold for less than £250,000 once completed, and have a dedicated outdoor play space.

Residents appealed to the council over concerns of the development being "too much" for the village, flooding worries, and additional traffic.

However, Highways England, the flood and water management team, and the contaminated land officer were all approached as part of a consultation and none had any objections.

Jean Bass, chairman of Necton Parish Council said: "We are very concerned about this application, this site is at the highest point of the village.

"The site itself may not be a flood risk but the proposed attenuation pond could overflow into the watercourse. The site also takes excess water from the A47."

A Breckland planning officer reassured the council the applicant has a drainage plan and that the proposal had no objections from the flood and water management team.

Breckland councillor Peter Wilkinson - Credit: Submitted

Conservative councillor Peter Wilkinson, member for Nar Valley, said: "We do listen to parish councils, we get accused sometimes of not listening and their concerns regarding flooding and highway traffic concerns have been well addressed by the officer, and I commend the officers for that answer for the parish council."

The developer, Philip Robson, spoke to let members know the homes would be a mix of entry-level, affordable and starter homes which would see a mix of affordable rentals, part-sale, part-rent.

The development will have to have an archaeology investigation due to the site lying immediately south of a field that has produced many metals finds including Roman coins and an Iron Age brooch.

Approval was given by eight votes to two.