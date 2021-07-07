News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:59 AM July 7, 2021    Updated: 9:24 AM July 7, 2021
Breckland chairman Gordon Bambridge

Breckland councillor Gordon Bambridge. - Credit: Breckland Council

A fly-tipper made it easy for the local council to catch him – he left his name and address among the rubbish he dumped in Norfolk.

Working with Breckland Council, staff from household collection services firm Serco investigated waste dumped by a dog waste bin in Kimms Belt, Thetford.

They found an envelope with a name and address on it and notified the council so its enforcement officers could make contact.

The man was slapped with a £300 fixed penalty notice and warned that anti-social behaviour like fly-tipping can be a breach of a tenancy agreement and possibly result in eviction.

Breckland's member for environmental and public protection Gordon Bambridge said: "There’s always a way to dispose of your rubbish that doesn’t involve dumping it on the street, and I’m glad to say the vast majority of our residents find one."

Norfolk Live
Thetford News

