Youngsters show support for key waste workers

Youngsters have been showing support to the waste servicemen across Breckland. Picture: Breckland Council Archant

Youngsters in Breckland have been showing their support for hard-working bin crews with messages and drawings.

Recycling, garden and household waste has still been collected, with services continued during the midst of the coronavirus outbreak and self-isolation.

And youngsters in the district have been putting up pictures and leaving crews messages to show their support.

Annette Joyce, regional director for Serco, which operates Breckland’s waste service, said: “We truly appreciate all the support the community are showing our teams and they’re working exceptionally hard to ensure key waste and recycling services continue to be undertaken.

“A friendly wave if you see them will really help spur them on during this difficult period.”

A Breckland spokesman said: “We are incredibly proud of the way all our teams have risen to the challenge of coronavirus and would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their dedication and hard work.”

For more information about Breckland services go to breckland.gov.uk/service-updates

