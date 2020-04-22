Search

‘I’m just an amateur’ - Aspiring photographer captures stunning footage of the night skies

PUBLISHED: 13:12 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 22 April 2020

The night sky over Watton captured by Matt Wells. Picture: Matt Wells

The night sky over Watton captured by Matt Wells. Picture: Matt Wells

Matt Wells

An aspiring photographer who only took up the hobby nine months ago has captured breathtaking footage of the night skies over his Norfolk home.

The night sky over Watton captured by Matt Wells. Picture: Matt WellsThe night sky over Watton captured by Matt Wells. Picture: Matt Wells

Matt Wells, 46 and of Watton, purchased his first camera seven months ago after originally turning to an iPhone for his newfound pastime.

And on Tuesday night, with just the Canon camera, a 600mm lens and a star tracker, he captured these awe-inspiring images of the Great Orion Nebula over the skies of his home.

He then compiled them into a short video showing all the wonder of the universe around him.

He said: “I was recording for around two hours which is time-lapsed into eight seconds and have had some really nice feedback - but I’m just an amateur.

“I’ve had several people asking me what type of telescope I was using, but I don’t even own one.

“Photography has really kept me sane during the lockdown, I’ve been photographing wildlife in the daytime and the stars at night - all in my back garden.”

