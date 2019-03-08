Breast Cancer patients in Norwich hit the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor

Patients battling cancer are taking to the dance floor at Keeping Abreast's annual charity ball.

In partnership with the Miller Dance school, the breast cancer charity will be putting on a Strictly Come Dancing-style show full of contestants who have been touched in some way by cancer.

Lisa Becker, from Keeping Abreast, said: "We are so excited to see the performances at our Strictly Ball, the dancers have all worked so hard.

"As a charity we aim to give women and their families experiences that nurture healthy wellbeing and build self-esteem when living with the effects of cancer, so we are thrilled to combine our fundraising ball with such a positive experience for these fabulous individuals."

The evening will be held on Saturday, June 1 at the Holiday Inn Norwich with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £50 per person. However if you book a full table of 10 or 12 this will be at the reduced cost of £45pp.

To reserve your place email info@keepingabreast.org.uk