Search

Advanced search

50pc less on shelves as charity shops get set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 June 2020

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

From quarantining clothes to a shop floor revamp, Break, a children’s charity which has nine stores in Norfolk, has introduced a raft of changes to protect customers and staff from coronavirus.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure. Andrew Morgan Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure. Andrew Morgan Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

At the store on North Walsham Road in Old Catton, which will now see a maximum of four customers at one time, the new system of working begins just before you set foot in the shop.

Customers will be greeted on entry with a hand sanitiser station.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Once inside there are around 50pc fewer items on display to allow people to walk more freely, according to marketing manager Andrew Morgan.

He added: “It feels more spacious. Charity shops normally have lots of stuff but we’ve cleared a lot of stuff out to our warehouse.”

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Each shop will also be closed at lunchtimes to allow for thorough cleaning, while changing rooms will be shut.

Perspex screens have been installed at tills to avoid infection between staff and customer and contactless payment will be actively encouraged.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

People who want to donate will be allowed to do so only between 9-10am and 4-5pm each day.

All donations will then be quarantined for a minimum of seven days.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANBREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Morgan said he was not too concerned about a sudden spike in the number of donations.

He said: “We have no idea what is going to happen with the number of donations but we have a solid system in place. We will just have to wait and see.”

You may also want to watch:

The reopening has been met with excitement from volunteers and other people at the charity, Mr Morgan said.

He added: “Opening up is crucial. It’s not just income revenues reopening but we have a lot of loyal customers and supporters who have become our friends.

“Having a reopening date has been motivational for us all and given us something to work towards. But I expect things will get off to slowish start as people adjust to the new normal.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Council workers suspended over Norfolk County Farms complaint

Two Norfolk county farms staff members have been suspended. Photo: Getty Images

‘It’s certainly going to be a change’ - hair salon prepares to reopen

Shelley B's Hive Hair and Beauty in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske/Shelley Billingham

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Greg Adyemian who owns the Ingham Swan with Dan Smith talks to Eleanor Pringle about the pubs future. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Person taken to hospital with serious injuries after four-vehicle crash

A man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after a crash on the A134 near Whittington. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant

Music festival boss sparks fury with ‘black up and carry a banner’ comments

Brian Rix, managing director of the Caister Soul Weekender, has apologised for 'inappropriate' comments about the Black Lives Matters demonstrations. Picture: Facebook.

NHS worker punched in the face in road rage attack

The Drayton High Road/Sweet Briar Road junction, where an NHS worker was victim to a road rage assault. Picture: Google

Teenager starved of oxygen at birth in Norfolk hospital to get millions in compensation

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Post-Brexit trade deals could lower pesticide standards, warn campaigners

Pesticide standards in farming and food production could be undermined by post-Brexit trade deals, according to campaigners at the Pesticide Action Network and Sustain. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24