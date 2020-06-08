50pc less on shelves as charity shops get set to reopen

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure

From quarantining clothes to a shop floor revamp, Break, a children’s charity which has nine stores in Norfolk, has introduced a raft of changes to protect customers and staff from coronavirus.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure. Andrew Morgan Manager

At the store on North Walsham Road in Old Catton, which will now see a maximum of four customers at one time, the new system of working begins just before you set foot in the shop.

Customers will be greeted on entry with a hand sanitiser station.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure

Once inside there are around 50pc fewer items on display to allow people to walk more freely, according to marketing manager Andrew Morgan.

He added: “It feels more spacious. Charity shops normally have lots of stuff but we’ve cleared a lot of stuff out to our warehouse.”

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure

Each shop will also be closed at lunchtimes to allow for thorough cleaning, while changing rooms will be shut.

Perspex screens have been installed at tills to avoid infection between staff and customer and contactless payment will be actively encouraged.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure

People who want to donate will be allowed to do so only between 9-10am and 4-5pm each day.

All donations will then be quarantined for a minimum of seven days.

BREAK Charity shops set to re open with social distancing measure

Mr Morgan said he was not too concerned about a sudden spike in the number of donations.

He said: “We have no idea what is going to happen with the number of donations but we have a solid system in place. We will just have to wait and see.”

The reopening has been met with excitement from volunteers and other people at the charity, Mr Morgan said.

He added: “Opening up is crucial. It’s not just income revenues reopening but we have a lot of loyal customers and supporters who have become our friends.

“Having a reopening date has been motivational for us all and given us something to work towards. But I expect things will get off to slowish start as people adjust to the new normal.”