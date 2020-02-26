Pub owner, 22, appeals to community after 'terrifying' break-in

Liberty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, was broken into last Tuesday.

A young pub owner has appealed for help replacing money that was stolen from her premises in a "heartless, targeted theft".

Liberty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth, was broken into last Tuesday.

Courtney Gallant, the 22 year-old pub owner of Liberty's in Great Yarmouth, was left "frightened and anxious" after two men wearing black masks broke into her building and took all the money in the till.

According to Ms Gallant, the thieves entered the pub at about 2am Tuesday, February 18, ripping the till out completely and stealing £500 in cash.

"Of all things", she added, "they also took a bottle of Lamb's Rum. As if just to spite me."

Though one of her regulars has kindly offered over a new bottle of Lamb's Rum, the money is proving harder to replace.

Courtney (left) and her Mum, ran the pub together until Courtney took over 18 months ago.

Ms Gallant, who suffers from mental health issues, is still shaken up following her ordeal.

Her friends encouraged her to reach out to the local community for support, since Liberty's has been part of King Street's fabric for many years and regulars know Ms Gallant on a personal level.

She said: "I took over the pub from my mum 18 months ago and I've been running it by myself since then. My family are the leaseholders of the premises.

"Knowing that someone broke in here and did this has turned me into a nervous wreck."

Courtney and her team welcoming regulars to Liberty's.

Unfortunately, Ms Gallant's camera was not working at the time of the incident - and without footage showing the thieves at work, she cannot get the money recovered through insurance.

"That's why I've set up a GoFundMe page", she said. "Because I'm struggling to find the money to pay my bills.

"I just feel awful about the whole thing - I was absolutely petrified and felt like giving up everything after it happened."

Courtney (left) and her Mum, ran the pub together until Courtney took over 18 months ago.

Police were called to the pub at 3.15am on the Tuesday morning, but according to Ms Gallant no fingerprints were left behind. Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed that inquiries are ongoing.

The GoFundMe link can be found on Liberty's Facebook page.