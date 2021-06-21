News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Charity partnership announced for T-Rex trail to help support young people

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:50 PM June 21, 2021   
Karl Ottolangui, operations director for the QD Group (left), with Peter Marron, corporate fundraising manager at Break

Karl Ottolangui, operations director for the QD Group (left), with Peter Marron, corporate fundraising manager at Break - Credit: QD Group

A charity partner and sponsor has been announced for one of the two-metre tall T-Rex sculptures which will line the streets of Norwich this summer.

Norfolk-based discount retail group QD has said all fundraising efforts from the staff and in-store activities will be donated to the East Anglian children’s care charity Break, which runs the GoGoDiscover trail. 

The charity partnership will last for three years with QD also confirmed as one of the first sponsors for Break’s GoGoDiscover Trail in 2022, which will expand across Norfolk.

QD’s last charity partnership raised £169,278 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices over five years to help fund the therapy room in the Nook hospice.

Karl Ottolangui, operations director for QD, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support Break as a local children’s charity that provides vital support for so many children and young people, enabling them to have the bright futures they deserve."

Norfolk

