Charity shop devastated by arson to re-open

PUBLISHED: 08:00 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:00 01 February 2020

Volunteers at the Break chaity shop, on Cromer Road in Helleson, which could be closed for months following a fire which the police are treating as arson. Picture: Neil Didsbury

An arson-hit charity shop is due to re-open its doors this month.

The Break charity shop on Cromer Road in Hellesdon has been out of action since September 18, after a fire tore through its section of the former Firs pub.

While the Tesco Express operating in the rest of the building was unscathed, the fire devastated the shop, destroying its Christmas stock and damaging the interior, causing it to miss out on the festive trade.

Bosses at the charity say the incident saw what would have raised thousands of pounds for vulnerable young people in Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire go to waste, creating a lengthy clean-up progress.

However, on Wednesday, February 12, the wait for the charity shop to re-open will be over - with the charity now appealing for donations to help kick-start the shops return.

Lesley Leigh, Break's retail business manager, said: "We are excited to be opening our doors again and welcoming customers back. This has been a horrible time for both staff and locals to lose such a lovely shop that's used by the community to help Break support its young people.

"We would like to thank everyone who support us - I know staff can't wait to see you all again as both shoppers and donors.

"If you are due a spring clean or have bags of things you've been meaning to donate, please pop into the Hellesdon shop from Monday, February 3, to help them get ready for business to resume and to help Break keep changing young lives."

Simon Clarke, 51, has been charged with two counts of arson relating to the shop.

Clarke, of Lower Clarence Road, Norwich, was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, February 17.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the charity also unveiled its latest sculpture trail - GoGoDiscover T-Rex - which will see 20 dinosaurs displayed across the city and eventually auctioned off to raise money for Break.

