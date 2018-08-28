Search

Break charity to hold sell out north Norfolk cross-country event next year

PUBLISHED: 08:51 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:51 20 November 2018

Andrew Waddison, left, and right, Ben Handley, with the top three placed women in the Hunny Bell Cross County. Picture: Courtesy Andrew Waddison

Archant

An East Anglian children’s charity is set to host a sell-out cross country event for another year.

The mass start of runners in the Juniors race of the Hunny Bell Cross Country 2018, at the Stody Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe mass start of runners in the Juniors race of the Hunny Bell Cross Country 2018, at the Stody Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Break Charity are offering runners the chance to enjoy a winding course through the usually private Stody Estate in north Norfolk during the 2019 Hunny Bell Cross Country event.

The race, which usually attracts more than 500 runners, will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the estate near Holt, with all money going to support Break’s work with vulnerable children across East Anglia.

The charity has a limited number of free entries for runners who are fundraising for Break, with a minimum sponsorship amount of £50.

There are four categories, with under 14s and under 18s races at 9.45am and adults and over 50s races at 10.30am.

To sign up or to find out more visit break-charity.org or follow the Hunny Bell Cross Country on Twitter or Facebook, and to apply for a free place, email helen.dingle@break-charity.org

