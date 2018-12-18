Search

Brighter Christmas for vulnerable youngsters after firm’s donations

18 December, 2018 - 15:35
From left: Hilary Richards, Break CEO, Nina Milton, Hays Travel, Sheringham, Clive Catterall, Break Health & Safety Facilities Manager, Jo Dobbie, Hays Travel Branch Manager Aylsham. Picture: Jack Edwards

Several bags of donated toys and gifts were handed over to the Break charity by Norfolk firm Hays Travel.

Staff and members of the public were invited to pop into one of the Hays Travel branches to donate new toys, gift sets, toiletries, household goods, stationery items and books.

It was the firm’s sixth annual Santa’s Sleigh appeal to help vulnerable children, young people and families supported by the charity across East Anglia.

Break’s chief executive officer Hilary Richards said: “It is overwhelming to see so many kind gifts and toys donated. These gifts will be wrapped and given to so many deserving families, children and young people who have moved on from care.”

Branch manager of Hays Travel Aylsham and appeal coordinator, Jo Dobbie said: “All of us at Hays Travel are so appreciative of everyone who supported us with this appeal and would like to say thank you.”

