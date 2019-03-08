Search

Norfolk baker nominated for national award

PUBLISHED: 16:15 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 30 July 2019

Steven Winter of Bread Source has been announced as a finalist for Baker of the Year 2019. Photo: Rosie Mills-Smith

Steven Winter of Bread Source has been announced as a finalist for Baker of the Year 2019. Photo: Rosie Mills-Smith

Rosie Mills-Smith

The owner of Norfolk bakery empire Bread Source is in the running for Baker of the Year 2019.

Steven Winter is joined by just two other finalists in the Baking Industry Awards' shortlist.

The annual awards recognise the "brightest stars" in the baking industry and the finalists are chosen by a panel of expert judges.

Mr Winter's independent bakery business Bread Source has continued to expand in Norfolk with a shop in Aylsham, a Norwich market stall, a bakery in St Giles Street in Norwich and another new bakery and cafe on the way in Norwich Lanes' Bridewell Alley.

It specialises in freshly baked, high-quality bread and has proved popular so far with the title of one of Norfolk's best bakeries among its accolades.

The winner of Baker of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, September 4.

