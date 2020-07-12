Search

WATCH: Brass band liven up village streets with fantastic charity performance

PUBLISHED: 16:33 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 12 July 2020

East Angles Brass band played on the streets of Docking on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Ian Burt Photography

Dozens lined the streets as a brass band played through their village in support of a mental health charity.

East Angles Brass, a New Orleans-style band, were in Docking on Saturday (July 11) to provide villagers with a musical treat.

In partnership with Community Action Norfolk, the parade was organised by Norfolk and Waveney Mind as part of the charity’s Spark, Kindle and Glow project.

The initiative, funded over two years by Comic Relief, has targeted five villages in west Norfolk with high levels of isolation among the elderly, including Docking.

Its aim has been to combat the impact of isolation by encouraging people to engage in social activities and build support networks in their communities.

Beth Twight, from Mind, said: “We were meant to have a celebration event to mark the end of the project, but it hasn’t been possible until now.

“One lady said afterwards ‘I will have something to talk about on the phone tonight’, and that’s what makes it worthwhile.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/celebrationevent to donate to Mind.

