Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough. - Credit: Heather Anderson

Drivers coming through a village have been stopping to capture an “amazing” sight, caused by the icy, cold weather.

Heather Anderson was travelling through the village of Hilborough, towards Swaffham, on Saturday, February 13, when she spotted a tree covered in icicles.

Taken in by the site, she decided on her way back she would stop to take a closer look.

When she returned, other drivers had also pulled over to capture its beauty.

Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough. - Credit: Heather Anderson

The 59-year-old from Brandon said: “I have driven down that road thousands of times and I have never seen anything like it. It's so beautiful and its better if you see it in person.

“I think it was caused by a puddle of water in the road, as cars drive through it the water has splashed up onto the tree and because it’s so cold it has caused all of these icicles.

“I keep telling everyone how amazing it is. It really cheered me up.”



