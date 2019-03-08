Town's train station car park to go from six to 100 spaces with introduction of car parking charges

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434 ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2010

A train station car park is set to expand by nearly 20 times its original size as Greater Anglia looks to improve its facilities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434 Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Brandon train station on the Norfolk/Suffolk boarder currently has five parking spaces and one disabled access pay but with the train operator investing £1m spaces will rise to 95, with five disabled access bays.

But due to the expansion of the car park the company will be forced to introduce a charge for passengers who are currently able to park for free.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We are working to improve Brandon railway station car park by increasing the number of car parking spaces from six to 100.

"Work is due to start this autumn and be completed by the end of the year.

MPs and Friends of Brandon Station, local cllrs and business leaders gather at Brandon Station to discuss it's future redevelopment. MPs and Friends of Brandon Station, local cllrs and business leaders gather at Brandon Station to discuss it's future redevelopment.

"We are investing more than £1m in this project and once the work has been completed, car parking charges will be introduced."

Town councillor Victor Lukaniuk has welcomed the work.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It is a private enterprise that needs to generate income but what is generated will be invested back into the railway.

"Brandon is expanding and the train station will become an important asset to commuters."

It is not known what the new parking charges will be but the spokesman said that the charge will allow passengers to find a space and catch their train with time to spare.

They added: "Prices are set to ensure that when a passenger drives to a station they have the best chance of finding a space in good time to catch their train.

"All money from car parks is reinvested back into the railway, improving car parks and cycle parking for customers."

The announcement of the works comes as a dispute over a signalling box that has been in the town for nearly 100 years sets to continue for another year.

Network Rail announced that it planned to knock down the building, which is not in use, in 2016, but no progress has been made on confirming a date of demolition.

A spokesman said that the building will not be removed before the car park is increased and it will be another year before a date is set.