News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Owners warned after dog attempted to bite mother and child

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:04 PM January 29, 2021   
Dog owners are been reminded to keep their pets under control, after a dog attempted to bite a mother and child while out walking on Heath Road in Brandon. 

Dog owners are been reminded to keep their pets under control, after a dog attempted to bite a mother and child while out walking on Heath Road in Brandon. - Credit: Google Maps

Dog owners are been reminded to keep their pets under control after a dog attempted to bite a mother and child while out walking in a town.

The advice follows an incident in Brandon when a woman reported a small dog, possibly a Lhaso Apso, behaved in an aggressive manner towards her and her child. 

The incident occurred on Heath Road, at approximately 9:50am on Wednesday, January 27. 

The woman was walking with her young child when the dog, which was on a long lead, growled at them and attempted to reach out to bite them.  

Neither were injured, however, the owner, a man believed to be in his mid to late 60s, is reported to have made no attempt to control the dog. 

A spokesman from Suffolk Police said: "While it isn't necessary for dogs to be on a leash at all times, dogs must be kept on a lead in designated pedestrian zones and on land where livestock is present."

Police are urging dog owners to be mindful of their surroundings, and are reminding them that a short lead is always advisable from a safety perspective, as it is easier to control a dog on a short lead, particularly as they can be unpredictable around people, other animals and vehicles.   

For more information regarding responsible dog ownership please refer to the Suffolk Police website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/dangerousdogs_1.pdf  


Most Read

  1. 1 Dog dies and another missing after getting lost in snow
  2. 2 Village road closed because of flooding
  3. 3 Norfolk coronavirus cases fall but people urged to stick to lockdown
  1. 4 Riverside hotel/restaurant 'closed until spring' for sale for £1.999m
  2. 5 Shop worker receives complaints for asking customers to wear face masks
  3. 6 'We don't want to close': Farm shop makes plea for support during lockdown
  4. 7 Hit-and-run leaves couple unable to drive to hospital for birth of baby
  5. 8 Car gets stuck in village floodwater
  6. 9 N&N confirms 61 further Covid deaths
  7. 10 Town clerk sacked following months of controversy

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Poll

Escape to the Country names 'north Norfolk's seaside capital'

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Extent of Norwich Prison Covid outbreak revealed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Pretty thatched cafe business on Broads for sale for £75,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Village care home confirms coronavirus outbreak

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus