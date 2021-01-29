Owners warned after dog attempted to bite mother and child
- Credit: Google Maps
Dog owners are been reminded to keep their pets under control after a dog attempted to bite a mother and child while out walking in a town.
The advice follows an incident in Brandon when a woman reported a small dog, possibly a Lhaso Apso, behaved in an aggressive manner towards her and her child.
The incident occurred on Heath Road, at approximately 9:50am on Wednesday, January 27.
The woman was walking with her young child when the dog, which was on a long lead, growled at them and attempted to reach out to bite them.
Neither were injured, however, the owner, a man believed to be in his mid to late 60s, is reported to have made no attempt to control the dog.
A spokesman from Suffolk Police said: "While it isn't necessary for dogs to be on a leash at all times, dogs must be kept on a lead in designated pedestrian zones and on land where livestock is present."
Police are urging dog owners to be mindful of their surroundings, and are reminding them that a short lead is always advisable from a safety perspective, as it is easier to control a dog on a short lead, particularly as they can be unpredictable around people, other animals and vehicles.
For more information regarding responsible dog ownership please refer to the Suffolk Police website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/dangerousdogs_1.pdf
