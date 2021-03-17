Police say missing teenager could be in Norfolk
Published: 6:57 PM March 17, 2021
A missing teenager from Northamptonshire could be in Norfolk, police have said.
Brandon Muringayi, 17, went missing from Daventry and was last seen on Monday.
Norfolk Police tweeted on Wednesday afternoon to inform the public that the teenager could be in Norfolk.
The post asked anyone with information to contact Northants Police.
Mr Muringayi has been described by Northants Police as being 5ft 10in, medium build, and he was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, t-shirt and jogging bottoms.
He was also wearing white and blue trainers before he went missing.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call Northants Police on 101 using the reference MPD1/732/21.
