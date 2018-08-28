Search

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

PUBLISHED: 16:22 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 02 January 2019

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A man was hospitalised for five days and left with a broken eye socket, five broken bones in his face and serious jaw injuries after a brawl outside a pub.

The assault took place on Saturday, December 29 in Brandon at around 1.30am when a fight involving four men took place outside the Five Bells pub on Market Hill.

The victim, a man in his thirties, suffered at least five broken bones in his face including his nose, a broken eye socket and serious injuries to his jaw.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and was discharged on Wednesday, January 2.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or has knowledge of it to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/74988/18.

“Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

