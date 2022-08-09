Gallery
Powerhouses showcase their strength in new competition
- Credit: Kya Raven
A gym and personal trainer pulled out all the stops to host their first-ever competition for the area's strongest men and women.
Lynx Fitness and Mark Bromilow, who runs Commando Strength, joined forces to organise the new contest in Brandon.
They enlisted the help of friends and fellow strength enthusiasts, Louise Harrison and Steve-Wheeler Smith, and welcomed 27 participants on Sunday, August 7.
Lyndon Smith came out on top in the men's novice category, while Dan Markham finished first in the inter section. Stacey Mockford triumphed in the women's competition.
Mr Bromilow said: "I have been competing for seven or eight years and there have been some really good competitions, but some really poor ones as well.
"I wanted to put on something that was well organised and gave something back to the community. This has made a loss but we were not in it for the money.
"The main thing was people going away happy and the spectators saying what a great day it was."