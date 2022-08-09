Powerhouses showcase their strength in new competition

Gallery

A scene from the strongman/woman competition at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

A gym and personal trainer pulled out all the stops to host their first-ever competition for the area's strongest men and women.

Lynx Fitness and Mark Bromilow, who runs Commando Strength, joined forces to organise the new contest in Brandon.

Both men and women competed in the competition at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

They enlisted the help of friends and fellow strength enthusiasts, Louise Harrison and Steve-Wheeler Smith, and welcomed 27 participants on Sunday, August 7.

Lyndon Smith came out on top in the men's novice category, while Dan Markham finished first in the inter section. Stacey Mockford triumphed in the women's competition.

The top three and other competitors in the men's novice category at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

Mr Bromilow said: "I have been competing for seven or eight years and there have been some really good competitions, but some really poor ones as well.

"I wanted to put on something that was well organised and gave something back to the community. This has made a loss but we were not in it for the money.

"The main thing was people going away happy and the spectators saying what a great day it was."

Action from the strongman competition at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

Action from the strongwoman competition at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

Action from the men's novice category during the strongman competition at Lynx Fitness, Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

Action from the men's inters category during the strongman competition at Lynx Fitness, Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

Action from the strongwoman competition at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

Action from the strongman competition at Lynx Fitness, Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

The top three and other competitors in the men's inters category at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

The top three in the women's competition at Lynx Fitness in Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven

A scene from the men's novice category during the strongman competition at Lynx Fitness, Brandon - Credit: Kya Raven



