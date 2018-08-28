Brandon body discovery not being treated as suspicious

The Little Ouse river in Brandon where a body was found on Thursday. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

The discovery of a body of a man in Brandon earlier this week is not being treated as suspicious according to Suffolk police.

A member of the public found the body on December 20, near to Riverside Way.

Police confirmed this evening that the death remains unexplained but is not being treated as suspicious.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Police are continuing their enquiries to formally identify the deceased, but it is believed that the identity of the man is known and the next of kin have been informed.”

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.