Rescuers called as seaside visitors cut off by high tide

Published: 7:37 AM July 27, 2021

Lifeboat volunteers came to the aid of three people cut off by the rising tide at Brancaster. - Credit: Hunstanton RNLI Lifeboat

Three people in their 20s had to be rescued off the Norfolk coast after they were cut off by the rising tide at Brancaster.

The RNLI Lifeboat and volunteer crew from Hunstanton received the callout from HM Coastguard at 6.15pm on Monday.

Upon arrival at the scene at Wreck Sands, they found two women and a man safe and well and took them back to the beach.

It happened at a time of high tide and sunny weather, when the area was busy with visitors.

The RNLI said there was an increase in the number of people needing its help at the time, adding: "In all cases the people were not local."

You may also want to watch:

Advice to holidaymakers includes checking the weather and tide times, reading signs to be aware of local hazards and always carrying means to call for help.

Water safety campaign – show your support

We are encouraging businesses to help spread the water safety message by displaying the Play It Safe poster in their windows.

David Powles, EDP editor, said: "Norfolk and Suffolk are blessed with some wonderful places to enjoy water, with miles and miles of stunning coastline and the beautiful Broads.

"However, in recent years there have been several signs that perhaps people are not fully aware of the dangers which can lay beneath and are not fully preparing themselves before going into the water.

"In 2020 we sadly saw several tragedies both on the coast and inland and already this summer there has been one tragic death of a young man.

"We want to spread more awareness to those looking to enjoy our waters and hope this campaign will do just that, plus encouraging shopkeepers and businesses in popular areas to display our specially designed posters."

The posters can be ordered for free, with only a small charge for postage and packaging, from www.norfolkstore.co.uk/store.