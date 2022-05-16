Man swims for survival after speedboat sinks off Norfolk coast 

RNLI Wells inshore and all-weather lifeboats were called after a speedboat sank off the Norfolk coast. - Credit: RNLI

A man had to swim ashore after his 16ft speedboat started to sink off the Norfolk coast.

Wells RNLI inshore and all-weather lifeboats were launched at 6.40am this morning [May 16] after receiving a distress call from a man whose boat was sinking off the coast near Brancaster Golf Club.

But concerns were raised even higher when his call was cut off mid-conversation.

At 7am the coastguard received another call from the skipper who had managed to swim 100m to the shore.

He called them using the emergency contact phone located outside of the golf club and told them he was safe but his speedboat had sunk.

The inshore lifeboat was on the scene at 7.10am and met with the skipper on the beach.

The man was wet and cold and once he had confirmed the position of the sunken boat, the crew took him to the slipway at Brancaster Staithe.

The all-weather lifeboat crew were told of the position of the sunken speedboat and marked its location using a lifejacket attached to a mooring rope that was floating on the surface.

The stern of the speedboat was on the seabed but the internal buoyancy within the hull meant the bow was just floating below the surface of the water.

The speedboat was a danger to shipping so it was decided that the crew would tow it to the shore.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said "The crew all acted with great speed and diligence on hearing there was a man in the water.

"Thankfully the emergency phone at Brancaster Golf Club meant that the skipper could quickly make the call to the coastguard to make known he was safe.

"This prevented unnecessary searching and a sense of relief that all was well.

"I am very proud of both lifeboat crews, as they demonstrated superb skill and seamanship today, it is what we train for."