Two people rescued after being cut off by the tide at Brancaster

04 August, 2019 - 08:37
Two people have been rescued after being cut off by the tide at Brancaster. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Two people were rescued after being cut off by the tide at Brancaster on Saturday afternoon.

Shortly before 6pm the coastguard requested the launch of the Hunstanton lifeboat after receiving reports of two people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island.

The lifeboat found the casualties and took them aboard the lifeboat.

They landed on the beach and the casualties were taken into the care of the local coastguard team.

It comes just days after a family including five children were cut off by the rising tide on the wreck sands at Brancaster in an incident which was deemed the most serious of the summer so far.

And the area they were saved from has been described as "an accident waiting to happen" by a member of the lifeboat team which saw them to safety.

The group, thought to be a family of holidaymakers, was made up of two parents, two grandparents - including a grandmother in her seventies - and five children all aged under 11 years old, but not thought to all be related.

You may also want to watch:

They were rescued by the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft after the UK Coastguard was alerted at 4pm to reports of people cut off by the tide.

RNLI advice to holiday makers includes;

-Tidal waters have strong tidal currents, especially the approaches to the harbours. -Check the weather and tide times.

-Read signs.

-Be aware of local hazards, i.e. sandbanks, channels, strong tidal currents.

-Carry means of calling for help.

-If you see someone in danger dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

