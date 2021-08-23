'Camp on disputed land' planned near popular beach

Published: 5:20 PM August 23, 2021

A group of people campaigning for age-old commoners' land rights are planning a 'camp out on disputed land' near a popular part of north Norfolk coastline.

Tony Gosling, from the group This Land Is Ours, said at least 10 people were planning to take part in the protest which would take place at or near the beach road car park in Brancaster over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Mr Gosling, who lives near Bristol, said the group wanted to draw attention to the cause of the Scolt Head and District Common Rightsholders Association (SCADRA), who dispute the right of the National Trust and the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club to use a stretch of salt marsh next to Brancaster beach.

The area which the Scolt Head and District Common Rightholders Association says is common land. It has been registered by the Royal West Norfolk Golf Club and the National Trust. Image: Google Maps - Credit: Archant

Mr Gosling said: "Along the north Norfolk coast private landowners have been extending their boundaries into the Scolt Island commons.

"Legally they must compensate rights holders if they want to use registered common land but they are refusing to meet local residents or even reply to letters.

"We are not there to be disruptive, we are just trying to encourage debate and bring people together. We're we’re all friendly, and peaceful, we want to get people talking about something that’s extremely toxic."

Brancaster Marsh Common, parts of which are in use by the National Trust and local golf club. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

Briony Bax, Brancaster Parish Council chairman, said: "It’s a long-standing concern of the whole village that the tactics that they (SCADRA) are using do not go towards building community discussion.

"I'm also concerned about the health and safety of the campers.

"If you don’t know the marshes, it’s not a safe place to be wandering around at night."

Victoria Egan, general manager of the National Trust Coast and Broads, said: “We are aware that there is a planned event near National Trust land but not necessarily on Trust land. We are going to be speaking to SCADRA about the matter.”

Mrs Bax said the parish council was working with the National Trust, the golf club and the police to see that the camping was safe.

The Land Is Ours was founded in the 1990s by George Monbiot, from Extinction Rebellion.

The golf club has also been contacted for comment.