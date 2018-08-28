From holiday resort stage to The Royal Ballet - 12-year-old close to realising dance dream

Millie-Anne Blyth from Bradwell is among a select few to have autidtioned for a place at the presitigious Royal Ballet Picture: Amanda Blyth Amanda Blyth

It’s many a girl’s dream to don a tutu and become a prima ballerina with one of the world’s most prestigious companies.

And for one Bradwell dancer coming within the twirling orbit of the The Royal Ballet means she is one plie closer to realising her ambition.

Millie-Anne Blyth has left thousands of other girls trailing to secure an audition with the fiercely competitive Royal Ballet.

The 12-year-old and her mother Amanda travelled to Covent Garden for the Mid Associate Class Auditions, summoning every ounce of determination and talent to prove she has what it takes.

If successful - and she is being kept on her toes for two months until she finds out - it will mean travelling weekly to their Covent Garden Studios adjoining the Royal Opera House.

The application process started in October, for a start date in September 2019.

Just 10pc of dancers who apply to train with the Royal Ballet get the opportunity to audition, with just a handful of places up for grabs - amounting to a one in 100 chance.

Millie-Anne started dancing at the age of three and was seen by thousands on stage at Potters Resort, Hopton, over Christmas.

Mrs Blyth said she and husband Ronnie regarded it as an “honour and a privilege” for her to even be considered good enough to audition.

She said: “We are so proud of our daughter and her hard work, we are grateful to her ballet teacher, Paula Knapman, for believing in her.

“This is a dream come true no matter the outcome.”

There were 30 girls auditioning at the same time, with a total of 120 that day.

Dancers will be auditioning at other venues around the country over the coming weeks.

“We know the odds are stacked against her, and do not know anyone who has been given an opportunity to dance with the Royal Ballet, but we think ‘Nothing ventured nothing gained’,” Mrs Blyth added.

“We were excited, though slightly nervous when we arrived for the audition.

“She came out beaming feeling she’d done her absolute best and nobody can ask any more than that.

“We are privileged to just be within the walls of such a great institute and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”