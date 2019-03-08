Search

Grieving couple who suffered four miscarriages and loss of newborn baby to raise money for charities

PUBLISHED: 18:10 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 30 June 2019

Craig Manthorpe with fiancee Jade Nicholles and stepdaughters Riley and Taylor Brett, the day they announced Tyler was coming. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

Craig Manthorpe

A grieving couple who lost their newborn baby are hoping to raise thousands of pounds to help other families facing difficult circumstances.

Tyler Lily Iris Manthorpe was taken to the intensive care unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital shortly after being born. Picture: Craig ManthorpeTyler Lily Iris Manthorpe was taken to the intensive care unit at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital shortly after being born. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

Craig Manthorpe and Jade Nicholles, both 30, are hoping to raise £3,000 for three Norfolk charities that support unwell children.

The couple from Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, suffered four miscarriages and the loss of their newborn daughter Tyler Lily within 24 hours of being born in February 2018.

But in February this year, they celebrated the arrival of their rainbow baby, daughter Harper.

Jades Nicholles with her daughters Riley, Taylor and baby Harper. Picture: Craig ManthorpeJades Nicholles with her daughters Riley, Taylor and baby Harper. Picture: Craig Manthorpe

The couple will be taking part in the Tough Mudder obstacle course in July alongside family and friends to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Jesse's Anchor and Finnbar's Force.

Jesse Langford-Daley, with parents Michelle Langford and Anneka Daley. Photo: Gina Manning PhotographyJesse Langford-Daley, with parents Michelle Langford and Anneka Daley. Photo: Gina Manning Photography

Mr Manthorpe said: "They are all good causes, they do so much amazing work, I can't big them up enough. We want to try and do our bit for them as they do for us."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tyler-lily-fundraising-team

Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's ForceFinnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force

