Cat hotel owner 'overwhelmed' by donations to new pet foodbank

Published: 10:42 AM March 5, 2021

Carol Morley runs the cattery in Bradwell, but during the pandemic has had time to open a new pet foodbank - Credit: Carol Morley

A couple running a "hotel for cats" on the coast have been overwhelmed by donations to their new "pet foodbank" in the mere six days it's been open.

Carol and Mick Morley, 54 and 64, have managed the Pet Chalet Cattery on Lords Lane in Bradwell, Great Yarmouth since they moved to the area four years ago from Surrey.

But with nobody going on holiday due to Covid, and business drying up at the hotel, Ms Morley and her husband had time to get in touch with the RSPCA and establish an in-house foodbank for the struggling animal rescue charity.

The cattery in Bradwell has opened a new pet foodbank, and is welcoming donations for any domestic pets - Credit: Carol Morley

Ms Morley said: "The RSPCA is reliant on donations and fundraising through its activities and high-street stores, but they haven't been able to do anything like that during the pandemic.

"We wanted to help in any way we could, especially since animals are being bought and abandoned at an alarming rate."

She added that while the pandemic gave the couple the time to set up the foodbank, they've actually had the idea in mind for years.

"Everyone always tells me their cat is really fussy, and doesn't eat this or doesn't eat that.

"I realised there must be so much wasted food at houses in the area which could be put to good use."

The foodbank opened on February 27, but by March 2 already had 336 sachets/ tins of dog and cat food, nearly 50 packs of treats, a scratch tower, two bin bags full of towers and a bed.

Hundreds of items have already been donated to the foodbank, with the number growing every day - Credit: Carol Morley

Ms Morley said the storage box was located outside of the cattery, operates 24 hours a day and is open to donations for any domestic animals.

"While I'm a cat person, I know animals charities everywhere are having a tough time right now", she said. "That's why we've chosen the RSPCA, because it caters for more than just cats.

"Even if you've just got a single food sachet going spare, we'll have it."

According to the couple, who are "living their dream" out in the Bradwell cattery, the support from the community has been overwhelming.

"We really didn't expect it to take off the way it has", Ms Morley said. "It's been wonderful."



