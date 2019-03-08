Singer to pay tribute to 'lovely' A47 crash victim as funeral details are confirmed

Maria Elayna will be singing in Norwich to raise funds for the family of Bradley Smith, below. Picture: Maria Elayna/Norfolk Police Maria Elayna/Norfolk Police

A group of musicians are to come together this week to support the family of an 18-year-old who died following a crash on the A47.

Bradley Smith, of Cecil Road in Norwich, died in hospital on Monday, November 4, as a result of injuries suffered in a crash near Swaffham the evening before.

Now, a singer songwriter and former colleague of Mr Smith is hoping to raise funds to support his family by serenading the streets of Norwich.

On Sunday, Maria Elayna will be leading a group of fellow performers by Norwich Market in paying tribute to the youngster, in hopes of collecting donations towards any memorial costs.

Miss Elayna, 27, who worked with Mr Smith and his mother at Harford Manor School, said: "Bradley was such a lovely, helpful lad, so it is such a sad thing to hear about.

"His mother is one of the nicest people you could hope to meet to, she does anything for anybody so I really wanted to try and do something to help at this terrible time."

Miss Elayna will be joined by a number of other local musicians, including Terry Adams, where they will be performing songs and collecting for the Smith family.

She added: "Terry has said that when he has done similar events in the past he has raised around £500, so if we could raise a similar amount it would be just amazing.

"It must be such a hard time for Bradley's family, so it would be lovely for us to be able to contribute towards a memorial bench in their garden or something like that."

Miss Elayna, of Thorpe St Andrew, will be performance near the marketplace from 10.30am on Sunday, November 17.

Meanwhile, Mr Smith's a celebration of Mr Smith's life will be held at St Faiths Crematorium on Saturday, November 30 a 11am.

It has been requested by his family that there will be family flowers only and donations in his memory will be for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which can be made care of Kevin Cobhold Funeral Services Ltd, 109 Cromer Road, Norwich, NR6 6XW. Casual dress is welcome.

