Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 09:51 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:05 11 November 2019

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Tributes have been paid to "one of Norfolk's most talented young badminton players", who died in hospital following a crash on the A47 a week ago.

Bradley Smith, who was 18 and from Norwich, died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on the road near Swaffham on Sunday, November 3.

A keen badminton player, Mr Smith was selected to represent his county at the sport, an achievement his family has proudly reflected on in a touching tribute to him.

In a statement issued on Monday, his family said: "Bradley was a wonderful, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew cousin and friend.

"He was one of Norfolk's most talented young badminton players who had recently been selected for the Norfolk senior county second team.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, due to his kind, caring and funny personality."

The crash happened just over a week ago, approximately half a mile from the A47's junction with Norwich Road near Swaffham.

Mr Smith was driving a Kia Rio when he was involved in a crash with a Fiat Doblo and a Mercedes Vito van.

Members of the public scrambled to free him before emergency services arrived.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but died the following day.

The driver of the Fiat was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after suffering serious arm injuries.

Anybody who saw the crash, has dash-cam footage of it or who saw the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to the collision should contact PC Michael Stolworthy at the Swaffham roads and armed police ream on 101 quoting CAD reference 375 of Sunday, November 3 or by emailing michael.stolworthy@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

An inquest into Mr Smith's death is due to open in Norwich on Monday morning.

