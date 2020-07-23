Wanted 26-year-old man found following police appeal
PUBLISHED: 09:06 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 23 July 2020
A 26-year-old man who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested.
Bradley Saffer, of Style Loke, Barford was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Following a police appeal to locate Saffer, he was arrested at around 6.15am on Thursday, July 23 in Norwich and will be returned to prison.
Norfolk police have thanked the public for their help in sharing the appeal to trace Saffer.
