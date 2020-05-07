Inquest into sportsman’s death is adjourned for second time

The inquest into the death of a popular sportsman who died after a car crash has been adjourned for a second time.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court hearing on May 7 there would be a further pre-inquest review into the death of Bradley Raper, which would take place on July 7.

Mr Raper, from Scarning, near Dereham, died at the age of 24 on October 3 last year, a day after being involved in a two car crash on the A1066 near Thetford.

Mrs Lake said the further review was being scheduled because the inquest was not yet ready to go ahead.

A previous review was held at the coroner’s court on March 25.