Inquest into popular sportsman's death adjourned again

Published: 4:08 PM March 9, 2021

An inquest into the death of a popular sportsman killed after a teenage driver lost control at 100mph has been adjourned again.

Bradley Raper died a day after the crash on the A1066, near Thetford, in 2018.

An pre-inquest review into the death of the 24-year-old, from Scarning, near Dereham, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, March 9, where area coroner Yvonne Blake confirmed the case was not yet ready to proceed.

A further review has been scheduled for April 9.

Earlier this month, Jim Rumsby, now 21, of Millway Avenue, Roydon, was sentenced to four years in prison for causing death by dangerous driving, after crashing into Mr Raper's car with his Audi TT when he attempted to take a corner at 101mph.

Mr Raper, a cricketer and removals worker, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, but died the following day on October 3, 2018.