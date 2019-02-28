Coroner adjourns Bradley Raper inquest as reports still needed

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford last week. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer Archant

An inquest into the death of cricketer Bradley Raper has been adjourned as hospital and ambulance service reports are still needed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Raper, 24, who lived at Brooks Drive in Scarning, near Dereham, died on October 3 last year following a car crash on the A1066, near Thetford.

An inquest review held in Norwich today heard how the coroner’s office still needed reports from Addenbrooke’s Hospital and the ambulance service.

Assistant coroner Johanna Thompson said she was also awaiting further evidence from the police investigation of the accident.

Mr Raper, who worked in furniture removal, died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He was a keen cricketer and played for Norfolk, Bradenham and Dereham.

His medical cause of death was given as traumatic brain injury.

An inquest review will take place on March 25 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.