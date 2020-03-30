Search

Cricket club get new roof after year-long project

PUBLISHED: 11:48 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 30 March 2020

Bradenham Cricket Club now has a brand new roof to their pavilion after the old one was showing signs of wear. Picture: Tim Evans

A cricket club in the heart of Norfolk has built a new roof after receiving a grant.

Bradenham Cricket Club now has a brand new roof on its pavilion after the old one was showing signs of wear.

The club had £10,000 of financial support from the National Lottery Awards  along with a significant contribution from The Bradenham Charity and Bradenham Parish Council.

Club chairman, Tim Evans, said: “We have been updating and improving our ageing pavilion over the past few years and the ‘new-roof’ project was a major part of our plans.

“Matt Neave, a local builder and friend of the club, undertook the work and has done a brilliant job.

“More work is planned on the outside of the building which will improve the overall look immensely”.

The local cricket season is on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak but the club is looking forward to later in the year when hopefully the new facilities can be enjoyed by all its members.

