‘We’re glad to be back’ - car boot opens for first time since lockdown
PUBLISHED: 11:23 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 02 June 2020
A car boot sale in mid Norfolk will be reopening for the first time since lockdown.
Bradenham Car Boot, based on the village’s football pitch, will be opening for the first time since lockdown was announced on March 23.
The event, which is the only source of income Bradenham Wanderers Football Club has at the moment, will observe social distancing rules while allowing people to hunt and haggle for items.
Harry Murfet, one of the volunteers behind the car boot sale, said: “Now that restrictions on open markets have been eased, Bradenham Car Boot will open on Wednesday, June 3 at 6am.
“Social distancing will be observed and full wash and toilet facilities are available so hand cleansing will not be a problem.
“We’re glad to be back and we hope to see all our old friends.
“No need to book, gates will open at 6am, free parking for visitors and refreshments from M&E caterers.”
