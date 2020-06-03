Plenty of punters and 35 traders as popular car boot reopens

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

For many people at Bradenham car boot sale, this was the most people they had seen in almost three months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Since coronavirus hit the UK by storm in March, people have not been able to go about their business as normal.

Heading to the corner shop, seeing loved ones and socialising has never felt so strange. It used to be an everyday part of life and now it feels like a luxury.

While walking around what would have been an empty Bradenham Football Club pitch, people could overhear traders and shoppers stating how nice it was to “get back to some kind of normal”.

The car boot saw around 35 traders pitching up along the edge of the football ground with signs showing the entrance to a one-way system.

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

There were two rows of traders alongside the pitch and another cluster in front of the clubhouse, all of whom were distanced from each other, leaving plenty of room from browsing.

Despite the organisers doing everything in their power by putting up signs stating a one-way system was in place, the car boot was much like the supermarkets - with a small number of people walking the wrong way and refusing to follow social distancing advice.

Car boot sales were able to open from Monday, June 1 along with outdoor markets and car showrooms when the government eased more lockdown restrictions.

Under the new government guidelines, people were expected to obey social distancing and items will need to be quarantined for 72 hours if they have been touched.

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The reopening of businesses does not come without criticism. After Bradenham Car Boot announced plans to reopen on Facebook, one person said: “If you think schools are risky, why not take your children to a crowded car boot sale instead, after all can’t be many germs lurking on other people’s items.”

In response to criticism, one car boot-goer, Adam Turner, said: “The way the car boot has been set out today was very spaced out and all very well done.

“I got some lovely items that I shall be wiping down just to make sure.”

Many of the traders here met through the car boot sale, which has been running for 27 years, and were happy to see each other again.

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One woman from Bradenham, who would usually come to sell unwanted items every Wednesday, said: “When I heard it was back I was delighted. I haven’t seen everybody down here for so long and I love getting up early to set up.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s been nice just to sit here and say hello to people. Haggling is fun, too.”

As well as the trading area, the clubhouse was providing food from M&E caterers and there were also toilet facilities which allowed people to wash their hands.

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Many customers could be found enjoying a bacon butty and cup of tea after a hunt and haggle.

As with most car boots, cash was the payment method being used most by customers and traders.

Some were also using bank transfers and Starlings toy shop was asking people to pay via paypal for items.

Starlings also posted a picture of what they were selling on Facebook so people could reserve items.

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Harry Murfet, one of the volunteers behind the car boot sale, said: “It’s a brilliant turnout for the first one back. It’s a little quieter than normal for this time of year but that is expected with the current situation.

“It [the car boot] is great for the football club as we don’t know when we will be back playing, all income has completely stopped and we need a way to keep the lights on.

“It’s nice to see everybody again and have a laugh. For some people this is just a social experience and it’s an added bonus if they sell anything.”

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Bradenham Carboot reopening after lock down restrictions are lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN