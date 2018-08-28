Mystery surrounds damaged car blocking pathway

The car that was discovered in Norwich. Picture: Staff Archant

Mystery surrounds a damaged car that is blocking a pathway in Norwich.

Residents have been left puzzled in Bracondale, Lakenham, after the car sustained damage to the right-hand side door as well as the left rear wheel, which has been blown out.

The vehicle appears to have been parked in a permit zone when the incident happened, although it is believed not have a permit for the estate.

Resident, Shirley Jones, said she took particular interest as the car was a similar make and model to her own. She said: “Heaven knows what happened. It could have been a crash I suppose.”

A police spokesman said that the incident had not been reported and officers are not investigating.

Another resident said she did not recognise the car, adding: “I’m pretty sure it wasn’t there when I closed my bedroom curtains at about 11pm last night, and this morning when I did look out and saw it, it was covered in frost.”

•If you know anything about the damaged car contact Marc Betts on 01603 772326 or email Marc.Betts@archant.co.uk