Eastern Daily Press > News

Is this city's longest bunting display?

David Hannant

Published: 7:00 AM June 1, 2022
Dave Plummer and Jane Kennedy of the Bracondale Residents' Association with its Jubilee bunting display

Dave Plummer and Jane Kennedy of the Bracondale Residents' Association with its Jubilee bunting display - Credit: Archant

Forget Bracondale... welcome to Buntingdale.

People living along the Norwich street have decked out their properties in a string of Jubilee bunting, which runs along both sides of the road and stretches for its entire length.

The project is the work of local community group, the Bracondale Residents' Association.

Dave Plummer and Jane Kennedy of the Bracondale Residents' Association

Dave Plummer and Jane Kennedy of the Bracondale Residents' Association - Credit: Archant

Its chairman Jane Kennedy said: "We've been planning this since the very beginning of the year and lots of people have been involved so we're delighted by how it turned out."

Fellow association member and former chairman Dave Plummer added: "The display looks fantastic and is a great example of the community spirit of the Bracondale area."

The end product is almost a kilometre of bunting spanning both sides of the road's length.

On Saturday, the association will be hosting a Jubilee fair with various stalls which are set to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal.


The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norwich News

