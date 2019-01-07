A14 BP petrol station and M&S Simply Food closed for ‘exciting’ refurbishment

The BP garage on the westbound A14 at Newmarket is to refurbished. Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PA Archant

A petrol station and supermarket on a key route through the region is to be closed for a month for refurbishment.

The BP garage, on the westbound A14 at Newmarket, closed on the evening Sunday, January 6 and is now not due to reopen until late morning on Wednesday, February 6.

The 24-hour garage, which also houses an M&S Simply Food and a Wild Bean Café, will boast a “new and exciting store and café offer” when reopened, a notice on the door of the premises said.

The notice read: “This service station and shop will be fully closed until late morning on Wednesday, February 6 for refurbishment.

“We apologise for any inconvenience during this period for you.

“We all look forward to seeing you again from late morning on February 6 to see our new and exciting store and café offer.”

The A14 links Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.

BP has been contacted for comment.