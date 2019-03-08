Search

Car ploughs into BP garage wall on A47

PUBLISHED: 11:13 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 05 August 2019

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

A silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall at the BP garage on the A47 in Lowestoft. Photo: Ashleigh Chapman

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into a petrol station wall on the A47.

The wall is still damaged the day after the collision. Photo: Matthew NixonThe wall is still damaged the day after the collision. Photo: Matthew Nixon

The 28-year-old, who has not been named, was driving through Lowestoft on Sunday when his silver BMW 2 series collided with the wall at the BP garage at the bottom of the A47 near the town's high street.

Suffolk Constabulary said: "A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Kesavan, an employee at the garage, said: "I heard a big noise yesterday and I opened the door and saw a car had come into the wall. The car was here for about an hour, and the police and ambulance were here for another hour after that to clear it."

The ambulance service said: "An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Whapload Road, Lowestoft, shortly before 5pm on Sunday (Aug 4)."

"Three patients were assessed at the scene and none required ambulance transport."

Ashleigh Chapman, from Compass Street, lives just around the corner from the scene of the incident.

He said: "There's always kids playing around this road. It's lucky no one was there."

The silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall on a one-way system. Photo: Matthew NixonThe silver BMW 2 series crashed into the wall on a one-way system. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 265.

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

A file photo of a seal at Horsey. Seal and Shore Watch UK received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track Sevilla duo

Norwich City's top brass have been linked to Sevilla duo Joris Gnagnon and Ibrahim Amadou Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Did you hear the mystery loud bangs in north Norfolk?

As series of loud bangs have shaken up residents in towns across north Norfolk, but questions linger over the source of the noise. Picture: James Bass

'Keep dogs and children away': more than 1,000 dead fish rotting in river

1,000 dead fish are being left to rot away in the Kessingland sluice. Photo: Jean Difford

