A140 petrol station closed after running out of fuel

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:17 PM July 14, 2021    Updated: 1:46 PM July 14, 2021
BP filling station in Aylsham.

BP filling station in Aylsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A busy BP petrol station on the A140 is currently closed after issues with its supply chain left it without fuel.

The filling station, located on Burgh Road in Aylsham, is currently closed, but expects to reopen this afternoon.

A spokesperson from BP said Covid isolations had impacted supply and said the company was working hard to offset the impact.

They said: "We are aware of the fuel situation at Aylsham SF Connect.

"We have a number of covid isolations impacting our supply chain but we are working hard to minimise any disruption to our customers and expect Aylsham to be trading as normal later today."

Aylsham News

