Six-year-old stuck in mud to his waist rescued in north Norfolk

A mother and her six-year-old son, who became stuck in mud up to his waist, had to be rescued from marsh land in north Norfolk.

Hunstanton RNLI launched its hovercraft when they received the distress call at Thornham Marshes at around 2.12pm on Thursday, April 14.

A six-year-old boy had become stuck in the mud and his mother was struggling to get him out.

She then contacted the coastguard for help.

Following a quick and successful rescue, both were brought back to the lifeboat station and handed over into the care of the local coastguard.

The RNLI have urged families to stay safe when visiting Norfolk's beaches this Easter weekend.

Their advice includes: