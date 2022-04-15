Six-year-old stuck in mud to his waist rescued in north Norfolk
Published: 9:03 AM April 15, 2022
A mother and her six-year-old son, who became stuck in mud up to his waist, had to be rescued from marsh land in north Norfolk.
Hunstanton RNLI launched its hovercraft when they received the distress call at Thornham Marshes at around 2.12pm on Thursday, April 14.
A six-year-old boy had become stuck in the mud and his mother was struggling to get him out.
She then contacted the coastguard for help.
Following a quick and successful rescue, both were brought back to the lifeboat station and handed over into the care of the local coastguard.
The RNLI have urged families to stay safe when visiting Norfolk's beaches this Easter weekend.
Their advice includes:
- Check the weather and tide times
- Read the safety signage
- Be aware of local hazards such as sandbanks, channels and strong tidal currents
- Always carry a means of calling for help
- If you see someone in danger dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard
- If your dog is in trouble in the water don’t go in after it, call the coastguard who will call the RNLI if needed