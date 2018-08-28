Search

Shoppers queue from 4am to bag a Boxing Day bargain

PUBLISHED: 10:23 26 December 2018

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shoppers out in force in Norwich for the Boxing Day sales. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Bargain hunters queued from 4am to bag Boxing Day deals in the post-Christmas Norwich sales.

Next department store on Hay Hill, Norwich, attracted a queue which stretched past the tunnel of light and down Gentleman’s Walk, with some savvy shoppers turning out as early as 4am to secure their spot.

The store’s Boxing Day price cuts are well-known for luring crowds and with doors opening at 6am, it was the first shop in the city to start trading.

Janice Self from Salhouse was one of the first in the queue, arriving just after 4am. The grandmother-of-two said she decided to treat herself to a few bargains after being given the all-clear from cancer seven months ago.

She said: “I used to be here every year but I’ve had a few years out while I’ve been poorly.

“My husband thinks I’m crazy but it’s good fun and I’m an early riser anyway. I’ve found a few things for myself and I’ve got him a pair of slippers so now I’m going to go and find something nice for my daughter’s new flat in the home department.”

Louise Page, Norwich, also had a few years out from Boxing Day bargain hunting and said she was surprised by how small the queue was when she arrived at 4.30am.

“I got here early because previous years it’s been really queued but I was right out the front with only about 10 people in front of me. I think online is really killing the high street but it is nice not to be bustled about or have to queue.”

The Norwich resident said she felt sorry for the staff that had to be in work early the day after Christmas but added it was “the nature of the retail beast”.

Despite the reported decline in shoppers, a Next store manager said this was the busiest she had seen it in five years.

She said: “We had about 800 people in the queue before we opened the doors at 6am which is more than we’ve seen for the past few years.

“It’s a busy day and it goes pretty quick so it’s alright working. It is what it is.”

