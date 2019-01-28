£5,500 raised in memory of teenager Nyall Brown at Cromer Boxing Day dip

Mind cheque from Boxing Day dip. L-R, Helen Jewers, William Jewers, Terry Cutler, Mary Cutler, Mearl Brown, Clive Hedges, John Stares, Tracey Brown, Amanda Witmond, Sarah Ingram, Sal Ryder, Tony Witmond, John Christopher. Picture: Chris Taylor Photography christaylorphoto.co.uk

A £5,500 cheque from the Boxing Day dip in Cromer was handed over by the North Norfolk Beach Runners to the Norwich and central Norfolk branch of mental health charity Mind.

More than 300 festive fundraisers braved sea temperatures as low as four degrees, to take part in the 30th annual event.

Crowds lined the promenade and pier to watch, as wacky characters ranging from Santa and his elves, to Robin Hood and Friar Tuck, sprinted into the icy waves.

The event has grown exponentially since just a handful of club members decided to go for a Boxing Day swim in 1988.

Kicking off with a 40-minute fun run from Cromer pier to Overstrand and back, the event was dedicated to the memory of local teenager Nyall Brown, who took his own life after struggling with mental ill-health. Nyall regularly attended North Norfolk Beach Runners’ meetings with his father Mearl.