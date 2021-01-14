'Milestone' as 50 vaccinated at care home after Covid outbreak

Published: 6:58 PM January 14, 2021

A Norwich care home has been able to carry out more than 50 vaccinations in the wake of a coronavirus outbreak.

At Mayflower Court care home, in Bowthorpe, 26 residents were vaccinated alongside 29 members of staff on Thursday, with the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine.

The home is among a number in Norfolk currently dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, which is declared when two or more people have tested positive for the Covid-19.

Any residents currently testing positive for Covid-19 are unable to receive the vaccine at the present time, in line with Government policy. The Government’s aim is for those individuals to be offered the vaccine 28 days from their last positive test date, where possible.

Nigel Reeve, regional director, said: “It’s a big milestone to see the first vaccinations being delivered there, it really is wonderful, and I think all or our residents, their families and the staff feel very emotional that this day."

Other NorseCare homes that have received vaccinations this week include Laburnum Grove, Thetford, Robert Kett Court, Wymondham, Cranmer House, Fakenham.

At Woodlands care home in South Wootton, residents have received the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine, with the home's manager Serena Hill calling it a "historic day".

She said: “I think we all could have jumped for joy when we heard that the vaccine was on its way to us. It has certainly created plenty of emotion to see our residents get this vital, even lifesaving, protection.

"It feels like there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel in what has been such a difficult time for our residents and their families."

Care provider NorseCare has vaccinated nearly 530 members of staff since last week and 400 residents.

Martin Rix, chief operating officer for NorseCare, said: “We are delighted that the rollout is gaining momentum in our homes and schemes across Norfolk and into Suffolk.

“All of our homes have worked so hard to ensure that they are completely ready when their turn comes. In the meantime, those staff are working very hard to do everything they can to keep those we care for and those who work for us as safe as possible.”