Search

Advanced search

Village bowls club could fold over dispute with pub landlady

PUBLISHED: 06:30 11 September 2020

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. (C) Archant 2020

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

For almost a century, teams of players have taken aim on Lenwade bowling green.

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. Arnie Groves is the club chairman. (C) Archant 2020Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. Arnie Groves is the club chairman. (C) Archant 2020

But there are fears that their fun could be over - because they are being stopped from using the green and clubhouse.

Lenwade Bridge Bowls Club, which was formed 92 years ago, has helped generations practice on land next to the Bridge Inn on Fakenham Road, donated by the former owner of the adjoining gravel pits in 1928.

But chairman Arnold Groves, 80, from Cromer Road in Norwich, said Rachel Bobbin, landlady of the pub, owned by Wellington Pub Company, had prevented club members for accessing the green and clubhouse since lockdown.

Mr Groves, who has been a member for 15 years, said: “All our members, many elderly, are devastated. We have recently invested significantly in improving our clubhouse and our green and we have had an excellent relationship with the Bridge Inn over the years.”

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. Arnie Groves is the club chairman. (C) Archant 2020Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. Arnie Groves is the club chairman. (C) Archant 2020

He said the clubhouse was built 12 years ago from village hall remnants.

Mr Groves said: “It is getting ridiculous now.”

The club, which was part of the NANSA league last year, pays for the upkeep of the ground, according to Mr Groves.

“We have had a few people leave the club over the situation to play bowls elsewhere. We are down to the bare minimum of players of 12 people.”

MORE: ‘It’s been the heartbeat since 1978’ - sadness as leisure centre closes indoor bowls club

The chairman added the club was focused on getting the clubhouse back but could not afford any legal fees.

He was also keen on finding out descendants of the previous landowner as he said the club could not move to another location.

Bowls club member Peter Warnes, from Morton on the Hill, said he would be heartbroken if the club could not continue.

And Sally Buckley, 68, from Salle, said the situation facing members was horrendous as the club helped young as well as older people get out, socialise and exercise.

The landlady and Wellington Pub Company were approached for comment but did not respond.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man, 23, dies in hospital after ‘incredibly nasty’ stabbing which caused serious leg injuries

Tom Lewis of Larksfield in Wisbech died this afternoon following a stabbing on Norwich Road just after 1am on September 8. Picture: Archant/File

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

Controversial chicken farm plans approved – but still await final go-ahead

A decision on a controversial chicken farm which would house thousands of birds will go to central government. Picture: Chayakorn Lotongkum/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas spectacle Polar Express train ride cancelled

The Mid Norfolk Railway Polar Express. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bid to build 33 houses in village recommended for approval

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

King’s Lynn Town hit by Covid-19 scare

King's Lynn Town have called off a number of games because of a Covid-19 scare Picture: Ian Burt

No decision on Whitlingham and Holt Hall fate, councillors say

Holt Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Disappointing’ - council leader planning to scrap climate role criticised

The leader of a council which has repeatedly refused to declare a climate emergency plans to scrap a cabinet role with responsibility for the environment. Pictured, West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long. Photo: Ian Burt

New K&P manager Herbert makes double winning start

The late winner from Kirkley and Pakefield's Louis Tillett in their 2-1 triumph over Woodbridge Town. Pictures: Bryan Grint