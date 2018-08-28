Search

City bowling alley looking to also provide live music, comedy and drama

PUBLISHED: 16:23 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 04 December 2018

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Sam Leonard, Dan Knights and Kelly Claypole. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowling House, Dereham Road, Norwich. Sam Leonard, Dan Knights and Kelly Claypole. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A Norwich bowling alley is looking to diversify its trade with a new function room - made from a former pub toilet.

Bowling House, in the former City Gates Wetherspoon’s on Dereham Road, has applied to the city council to change its premises licence to allow it to make use of the pub’s former toilets.

The upstairs space of the venue was also previously used as the entrance to cinemas when the building had this function.

However, Bowling House director Jack Thompson aims to convert the space into a function room to host events such as live music, comedy and performance drama.

Meanwhile, Mr Thompson also wishes to delay its under 18s policy by an hour, meaning minors will be able to make use of the lanes until 8pm, rather than the existing 7pm watershed.

The application is to be decided by Norwich City Council’s licensing team in due course.

