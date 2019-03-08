Search

How new treatment brought us the children we longed for

PUBLISHED: 14:29 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 24 October 2019

Kim Moyes with her son Callum, aho was conceived after new fertility treatment Picture: Si Barber

Kim Moyes with her son Callum, aho was conceived after new fertility treatment Picture: Si Barber

©Si Barber. Moral rights asserted.

Ground breaking fertility treatment could bring fresh hope for childless couples.

Kim Moyes with Callum and specialist fertility nurse Carol Steel Picture: Si BarberKim Moyes with Callum and specialist fertility nurse Carol Steel Picture: Si Barber

A Norfolk mum who was one of the first to try it has had her first baby and has another on the way.

Kim Moyes, 36, from Gaywood, suffered from erratic periods which affected her ovulation.

After trying unsuccessfully for a baby with her 35-year-old husband Adam, they were referred by their GP to the Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic, in King's Lynn, for tests.

Experts said erratic ovulation was preventing Mrs Moyes conceiving. They began a course of a fertility drug, using ultrasound monitoring to tell when an egg had been produced.

Kim Moyes, with Callum and her bump Picture: Si BarberKim Moyes, with Callum and her bump Picture: Si Barber

Lead specialist fertility nurse Carol Steel was able to tell them when she was most likely to conceive.

Two weeks later Mrs Moyes, a healthcare assistant at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, did a pregnancy test and it was positive.

"I just stood holding the test in the bathroom and I was sobbing," she said. "Adam and I just clung to each other and kept looking at the test and it was surreal."

On June 28, 2017, their son Callum was born. Earlier this year the couple were stunned to find they had another on the way. Mrs Moyes said: "We are still in shock."

The couple find it hard to believe that they will soon have two children conceived naturally.

"We are just so grateful to Carol and everyone at Bourn Hall," she said. They have changed our lives."

Dr Thanos Papathanasiou, Bourn Hall's Medical Director explains, "In up to a third of women who have not conceived after a year the problem is due to the ovaries not producing an egg. If this is the only problem then there are a number of ways this can be overcome, but it is important to personalise this treatment and also to support the couple."

Bourn Hall has is the world's first IVF clinic and has provided NHS-funded IVF treatment for many years. In July 2019 it gained NHS qualified provider status for secondary fertility services following a successful pilot in Kings Lynn.

GPs are now able to refer patients directly to Bourn Hall for fertility testing after they have been trying for a year to conceive. They will receive a diagnosis within six weeks and if ovulation induction is appropriate this treatment can start at the Norwich or Kings Lynn clinics.

